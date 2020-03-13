The rapid spread of the coronavirus has economists scrambling to dim growth forecasts for the United States.

Barclays is now assuming the number of coronavirus “hotspots” will expand to states that account for about 60% of US GDP.

Under that scenario, the American economy will grind to a near-standstill, with growth slipping below 1% for the year. But Barclays thinks the economy could narrowly avoid a recession, with growth only going negative in one quarter.

However, a recession would be unavoidable if the coronavirus spreads further, dealing a powerful blow to confidence and the availability of credit.

In the firm’s worst-case scenario, Barclays says 2020 US GDP would hit zero. GDP would suffer consecutive declines during the second and third quarters “before staging a recovery.”

The historic selling on Wall Street shows that investors are clearly bracing for this recession scenario, especially as parts of the US economy start to shut down. Countless flights are being canceled. Cruises are on hold. The NBA, NHL and MLB have suspended or postponed their seasons. Even Disney World is going dark.