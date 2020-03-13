The oil crash is delivering a powerful blow to America's once-booming oil industry.

The combination of shrinking demand from the coronavirus outbreak and surging supply from the Russia-Saudi Arabia spat will undoubtedly cause US oil production to retreat.

Goldman Sachs predicted Friday that US oil output will peak during the second quarter and then drop by 1 million barrels per day by the third quarter of next year.

Already, major oil companies including Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) have signaled major cuts to their drilling budgets.

All told, US capital spending by oil companies could drop by about 30% on average in 2020, Goldman said.

Oil service firms, the companies that provide the equipment and technology for drilling, will be hit very hard.

Goldman Sachs predicted the number of oil service companies could shrink by 30% or more by the end of the downturn, driven by bankruptcies and mergers.

But there could be a silver lining.

"The upside is the industry should exist stronger than what it would have been otherwise," Goldman analysts wrote.