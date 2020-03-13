Wall Street's roller coaster week continues: March 13, 2020
Xerox is pausing its attempted takeover of HP because of the coronavirus pandemic
Xerox is pausing its forceful takeover attempt of HP in light of the growing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Xerox CEO John Visentin said in a release that it "needs to prioritize the health and safety of its employees, customers, partners and affiliates over and above all other considerations, including its proposal to acquire HP."
Xerox (XRX) has been attempting a takeover for several months, and HP (HPQ) has previously rejected Xerox's bids.
Italy's stock market is up 17% Friday
The FTSE MIB, Italy's benchmark stock index, is soaring 17% today after the Italian stock market banned short selling.
Thursday, the FTSE MIB crashed 16.9%. It hasn't quite made back all of those losses Friday, but it's close.
The index remains 26% lower this year as the country continues to struggle with containing the coronavirus outbreak.
Economists don't know how to forecast upcoming quarters anymore
Looking at the markets over the past days, the fear might not be what might come next -- it seems to be the fact that we simply do not know.
The impact from the global coronavirus outbreak will depend on how long it lasts, and how much it slows down things like productivity and production of goods. Even economists are having a hard time devising forecasts in these uncertain times.
Preparing this quarterly macroeconomic forecast easily ranks as the toughest in my dozen years of doing so," said Dawn Desjardins, deputy chief economist at RBC.
It will be months before there is a clear picture of the damage the coronavirus inflicted on economies around the world, Desjardins said. At least in the short term, the damage is expected to be considerable, with possible recessions in various economies.
"But like all difficult times, this too shall pass," Desjardins added. "We currently expect the second half of 2020 to look better than the first, as the worst of the coronavirus fades and coordinated policy actions restore confidence."
Central banks around the world are stepping up
The Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-percentage-point interest-rate cut and flooded the market with more than $1 billion of liquidity. Other central banks are stepping up too.
Among majors, the Bank of England has slashed rates and the European Central Bank promised to ramp up bond purchases and provide generous loans.
Norway's central bank slashed rates by a half point in emergency action, despite a regularly scheduled meeting next week. The banks also reduced its countercyclical capital buffer for banks.
In Sweden, the Riksbank kicked off a 500 billion Swedish krona ($51 billion) lending program for local banks. Capital requirements for banks were also cut.
In Asia, the People's Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio, which helps add liquidity to the financial system.
The Reserve Bank of Australia said it would funnel 8.8 billion Australian dollars ($5.5 billion) into the lending market to help banks.
The message is clear: central banks are getting out the big guns.
Berkshire Hathaway will not let shareholders attend meeting
There will be no Woodstock for Capitalists in Omaha this May. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway announced Friday that shareholders will not be allowed to attend the annual meeting in Nebraska.
Tens of thousands of Berkshire (BRK.B) shareholders and fans of Buffett go to the meeting each spring to listen to what The Oracle of Omaha and vice chairman Charlie Munger have to say about the markets and economy and ask the two legends questions.
The convention center is packed with Berkshire subsidiaries like Geico, Dairy Queen and Oriental Trading as well as big Berkshire investments such as Coca-Cola (KO) hawking special products for the meeting.
The meeting will still be streamed on Yahoo, as it has been for the past few years. But Buffett said he did not want to put shareholders -- or his city -- at risk.
I very much regret this action; for many decades the annual meeting has been a high point of the year for me and my partner, Charlie Munger. It is now clear, however, that large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community. We won’t ask this of our employees and we won’t expose Omaha to the possibility of becoming a “hot spot” in the current pandemic," Buffett said in a press release.
Goldman Sachs: US oil output to tumble by 1 million barrels, 30% of oil service firms to vanish
The oil crash is delivering a powerful blow to America's once-booming oil industry.
The combination of shrinking demand from the coronavirus outbreak and surging supply from the Russia-Saudi Arabia spat will undoubtedly cause US oil production to retreat.
Goldman Sachs predicted Friday that US oil output will peak during the second quarter and then drop by 1 million barrels per day by the third quarter of next year.
Already, major oil companies including Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) have signaled major cuts to their drilling budgets.
All told, US capital spending by oil companies could drop by about 30% on average in 2020, Goldman said.
Oil service firms, the companies that provide the equipment and technology for drilling, will be hit very hard.
Goldman Sachs predicted the number of oil service companies could shrink by 30% or more by the end of the downturn, driven by bankruptcies and mergers.
But there could be a silver lining.
"The upside is the industry should exist stronger than what it would have been otherwise," Goldman analysts wrote.
Stock futures are paused ... again
Markets once again hit a circuit breaker. Enthusiasm has returned to Wall Street ... at least for Friday, and S&P 500 futures rebounded by more than 5%.
That is the maximum upward move, meaning futures are paused after hitting their "limit up". Traders will again fly blind until the market opens. The rebound could be much stronger than expected, or fizzle out before we know it.
This is the third time stocks have tripped circuit breakers this week. On Monday, futures hit their "limit down" overnight, meaning they couldn't fall more than around 5%. After the opening bell, the S&P 500 dropped 7%, triggering another circuit breaker that led the New York Stock Exchange to suspend trading for 15 minutes. The same thing happened on Thursday.
Wall Street entered a bear market yesterday, ending an 11-year bull market run.
It's looking like trading won't be halted again today after the opening bell rings because there are no circuit breakers when the market goes up.
It looks to be a good day for stocks after a brutal week of losses, but we shall see.
As of now, the S&P 500 is down more than 16% this week, on track for its worst week since October 2008.
Barclays warns the US economy could grind to a standstill in 2020
The rapid spread of the coronavirus has economists scrambling to dim growth forecasts for the United States.
Barclays is now assuming the number of coronavirus “hotspots” will expand to states that account for about 60% of US GDP.
Under that scenario, the American economy will grind to a near-standstill, with growth slipping below 1% for the year. But Barclays thinks the economy could narrowly avoid a recession, with growth only going negative in one quarter.
However, a recession would be unavoidable if the coronavirus spreads further, dealing a powerful blow to confidence and the availability of credit.
In the firm’s worst-case scenario, Barclays says 2020 US GDP would hit zero. GDP would suffer consecutive declines during the second and third quarters “before staging a recovery.”
The historic selling on Wall Street shows that investors are clearly bracing for this recession scenario, especially as parts of the US economy start to shut down. Countless flights are being canceled. Cruises are on hold. The NBA, NHL and MLB have suspended or postponed their seasons. Even Disney World is going dark.
Dow futures are up 900 points
US stocks futures are rapidly rising as of 6:30 am ET:
- Dow is up 900 points, or 4.27%
- Nasdaq is up 341 points, or 4.73%
- S&P 500 is up 107 points, or 4.37%
European markets opened in positive territory on Friday.
Benchmark indexes in Germany, France and the United Kingdom gained more than 3% as regional stocks bounced back from their worst day in history on Thursday.
It's not clear what triggered the shift in sentiment. But there are a handful of promising signs from central banks and lawmakers that could be fueling hope.
Virtually everyone is scratching their heads at the moment," said Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.
He said that US lawmakers are expected to unveil a sweeping legislative package to address the economic fallout on Friday, something that might be calming investors' nerves. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that they were "close" to a deal.