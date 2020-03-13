Xerox is pausing its attempted takeover of HP because of the coronavirus pandemic

Looking at the markets over the past days, the fear might not be what might come next -- it seems to be the fact that we simply do not know.

The impact from the global coronavirus outbreak will depend on how long it lasts, and how much it slows down things like productivity and production of goods. Even economists are having a hard time devising forecasts in these uncertain times.

Preparing this quarterly macroeconomic forecast easily ranks as the toughest in my dozen years of doing so," said Dawn Desjardins, deputy chief economist at RBC.

It will be months before there is a clear picture of the damage the coronavirus inflicted on economies around the world, Desjardins said. At least in the short term, the damage is expected to be considerable, with possible recessions in various economies.

"But like all difficult times, this too shall pass," Desjardins added. "We currently expect the second half of 2020 to look better than the first, as the worst of the coronavirus fades and coordinated policy actions restore confidence."