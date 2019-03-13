What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Rite Aid cleans out C-suite, cuts 400 jobs and sends stock soaring
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Rite Aid (RAD) is undergoing spring cleaning of its C-suite: It's ousting its CEO, CFO, COO and eliminating 400 corporate jobs in a bid to save $55 million.
Current CEO John Standley will remain in the position until his successor his named, while the CFO and COO positions were replaced with internal employees.
Walgreen's bought approximately half of Rite Aid's stores in 2017. One year later, Rite Aid investors blocked the company's plan to sell to Albertsons. It has 2,500 stores — fewer than its rivals.
Shares are up 20% in premarket trading.
T-Mobile and Sprint head to Congress for the second day
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
T-Mobile (TMUS) CEO John Legere and Sprint (S) CEO Michel Combes will testify before the US House Judiciary subcommittee on Wednesday. They'll answer questions about their companies' planned merger.
On Tuesday, House Democrats grilled Legere for staying at the Trump International Hotel
The companies have claimed that they need to merge to remain competitive with larger rivals Verizon (VZ) and AT&T as the wireless market shifts to 5G. AT&T (T) owns CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia.
Huawei CEO tells CNN: US tactics will scare off investors
From CNN's Matt Rivers and Sherisse Pham
Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei says the US government's campaign against the Chinese tech company risks damaging America's international reputation.
"If this US administration always treats other countries, companies or individuals in a ferocious way, then no one would dare invest in the United States," Ren said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.
Huawei has denied any of its products pose a security risk. It has called on the Trump administration to provide evidence to back up claims that the company is dangerous.
It filed a lawsuit against the US government last week challenging a recent law barring federal agencies from using Huawei products.
Ren said his company, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker, was being treated unfairly.
"We chose to have our voice heard at this moment because the US government considers us a threat to national security," said Ren.
"They have to have evidence. Everybody in the world is talking about cybersecurity and they are singling out Huawei."
"What about Ericsson? What about Cisco? Don't they have cybersecurity issues?" he asked, referring to top Western makers of networking equipment.
"Why is Huawei being singled out?"
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are mixed.
- Earnings: Tailored Brands (TLRD) will report after the close.
- Stocks in Asia struggled to find direction
- European markets opened mostly higher.
- The British pound jumped 0.5% higher against the dollar as investors found reasons to believe the risk of the UK leaving the EU without a Brexit deal on March 29 has decreased.
- UK lawmakers will vote today on whether Britain should crash out of the bloc without a deal. Analysts expect that idea to be rejected. Follow live updates here.