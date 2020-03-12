The longest-running bull market and economic expansion in American history are under siege from a one-two punch that few saw coming.

First, the coronavirus pandemic slammed a world economy already hobbled by trade wars, crushed the travel industry and sparked fear among American households and CEOs alike. Cruise ships, airlines, hotels, sporting events and concert halls are all in the line of fire.

Then, oil prices suffered an historic collapse that threatens to set off a wave of US bankruptcies and layoffs in the energy sector, further denting business spending.

Now the Federal Reserve and the White House are racing to stave off economic disaster by pumping in more easy money and pushing for further tax cuts.

They might be too late.

If we do not see a substantial drop in the spread of the virus or its mortality rate within the next few weeks, the US economy will go into recession ," David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, told CNN Business.

