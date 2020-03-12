Stocks plunge into bear market territory: March 12, 2020
Most manufacturers expect to be financially hit by coronavirus, new survey reveals
Nearly 80% of manufacturers expect the novel coronavirus will damage their operations, according to a new survey released Thursday.
The National Association of Manufacturers surveyed 600 people about what effects the growing virus would have on business.
Roughly 53% said they anticipate a change in operations and 36% expect to face supply chain disruptions.
Already, manufacturers are grappling with disruptions to their businesses due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with many anticipating financial and operational consequences—even before some of the developments of this week," NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons said in a release.
Here we go again...
Stock futures fell by 5% Thursday morning, hitting a "limit down" circuit breaker that prevents futures from trading any lower.
They've since pulled back ever-so slightly since then, but it's going to be a bumpy ride once again Thursday.
Why Dow futures are down more than 1,000 points
US stock futures plunged after President Donald Trump announced that travel from more than two dozen European countries to United States will be suspended for 30 days, an escalation of measures taken to insulate Americans from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The travel suspension begins Friday at midnight and applies to countries in the Schengen Area, a zone without border controls that includes Italy, Germany, France, Spain and 22 other nations. The United Kingdom is not included.
Europe's stock markets fell dramatically at the open:
Airline stocks are getting clobbered
Airlines stocks were among the big fallers follow this morning's open across Europe:
US-based airlines are also falling in premarket trading:
The longest bull market ... and longest expansion in history are in danger
The longest-running bull market and economic expansion in American history are under siege from a one-two punch that few saw coming.
First, the coronavirus pandemic slammed a world economy already hobbled by trade wars, crushed the travel industry and sparked fear among American households and CEOs alike. Cruise ships, airlines, hotels, sporting events and concert halls are all in the line of fire.
Then, oil prices suffered an historic collapse that threatens to set off a wave of US bankruptcies and layoffs in the energy sector, further denting business spending.
Now the Federal Reserve and the White House are racing to stave off economic disaster by pumping in more easy money and pushing for further tax cuts.
They might be too late.
If we do not see a substantial drop in the spread of the virus or its mortality rate within the next few weeks, the US economy will go into recession," David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds, told CNN Business.
The S&P 500 briefly dipped into bear market territory: Here's what that means
The Dow and S&P 500 both fell more than 20% from their recent highs Wednesday in light of coronavirus fears, but only the Dow closed the day officially in bear market territory.
The S&P 500 finished the day at 2,741, down about 5% for the session and about 19% below the all-time high it closed at on February 19.
The tech heavy Nasdaq is also 19% below its all-time high. Two other key market indexes, the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJT) and the small-cap focused Russell 2000 (RUT), are already in a bear market.
The S&P 500 was last in a bear market in late 2007, 2008 and early 2009 -- during the height of the Great Recession and Global Financial Crisis. The index fell more than 56% from its peak before bottoming out.