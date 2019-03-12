What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago7:42 a.m. ET, March 12, 2019
Goldman Sachs says US housing is headed for a rebound
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Housing was one of the weakest sectors in the US economy last year. But, Goldman Sachs (GS) analysts said in a new report, "activity should pick up" in 2019.
Here's why, according to our Matt Egan:
Boeing's troubles continue into a new day
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- Boeing (BA) shares are down 2% in premarket trading.
- The stock closed 5% lower on Monday.
- More airlines and countries have grounded the plane, including Australia, Singapore and Mexican airline Aeromexico. Here's the full list.
- EU regulators have said they are closely monitoring the situation, but they have not yet taken steps to inspect or ground 737 MAX fleets.
- The Federal Aviation Administration has deemed 737 MAX planes airworthy.
Wells Fargo CEO is testifying in the House today
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- Wells Fargo (WFC) CEO Tim Sloan will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.
- On Monday, the bank released a progress report detailing its "transformation" since September 2016.
- It highlighted leadership shakeups at the company and new measures aimed at curtailing risk.
- Sloan will lay out how Wells Fargo has addressed the aggressive sales tactics that led to the creation of millions of fake accounts and other issues, such as charging thousands of customers for auto insurance they didn't need.
My colleague Julia Horowitz will be covering for us. From her preview:
The hearing will provide insight on how much political trouble Wells Fargo still faces, even if little of substance comes out of it. ... The tone could depend in part on Chairman Maxine Waters, a Democrat who has previously suggested that regulators should shut down Wells Fargo entirely because of its customer abuses.
Brexit deal faces fresh vote in UK parliament
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- UK lawmakers will have another chance to vote for the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May has negotiated with the European Union.
- The pound was trading 0.6% higher against the dollar, at $1.32, ahead of the vote as investors found reasons to be optimistic about the deal's chances.
- Approval would remove the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union.
- 🇬🇧Follow CNN's live coverage here.
Here's what's happening with markets now
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
- US stock futures are flat.
- European markets are higher, including the FTSE 100 in London ahead of the key Brexit vote.
- Stocks in Asia finished the trading session higher.
- Monday: The Dow closed up 0.8% on Monday and the S&P 500 gained 1.5%. The Nasdaq soared 2%, its best day since January 30.