Rock Star brand energy drinks pictured on display in a California grocery store in October 2016. Credit: Shutterstock

Pepsi (PEP) is gobbling up another specialty beverage company, The soft drink giant is buying the popular energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85 billion.

The Rockstar brand is a good fit with Pepsi's Mountain Dew beverage, the highly caffeinated soda it owns that it markets to younger drinkers and extreme sports enthusiasts, according to Pepsi CEO Ramon Lagurata.

The deal is the latest in a Pepsi shopping spree. The company announced last month that it was acquiring Chinese snack food company Be & Cheery for $705 million. In the past few years, Pepsi has also bought BFY Brands -- which makes air popped snack PopCorners -- South Africa's Pioneer Foods, Muscle Milk and DIY beverage company SodaStream.

Wall Street loves the diversification. Pepsi shares have outperformed the stock of arch rival Coca-Cola (KO) over the past five years.