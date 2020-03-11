President Donald Trump and his economic team will meet Wednesday with Wall Street CEOs amid growing concerns about tightening financial conditions.

The details: Trump is expected to meet with executives from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citi.

The Trump administration will likely ask bankers to support businesses that are hurting because of a pullback in consumer spending, according to two industry sources familiar with bankers’ preparations for the meeting.

Goldman Sachs chief financial officer Stephen Scherr said this week that certain companies, especially in the hospitality and energy sector, are facing funding challenges. He suggested that Goldman has had to step in to help those clients.

The big concern: That lenders may pull back and restrict access to credit, compounding economic woes.