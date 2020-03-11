What's moving markets today: March 11, 2020
Trump to meet with Wall Street executives on virus
President Donald Trump and his economic team will meet Wednesday with Wall Street CEOs amid growing concerns about tightening financial conditions.
The details: Trump is expected to meet with executives from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citi.
The Trump administration will likely ask bankers to support businesses that are hurting because of a pullback in consumer spending, according to two industry sources familiar with bankers’ preparations for the meeting.
Goldman Sachs chief financial officer Stephen Scherr said this week that certain companies, especially in the hospitality and energy sector, are facing funding challenges. He suggested that Goldman has had to step in to help those clients.
The big concern: That lenders may pull back and restrict access to credit, compounding economic woes.
But banks also face pressure on profits due to falling interest rates. The KBW Bank Index has plunged nearly 30% in the past month as the coronavirus pandemic has spread and interest rate expectations have come down.
Oil prices are flat after bumpy week
Saudi Arabia raised the stakes in its oil production standoff with Russia.
Saudi Aramco said Wednesday that it received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to boost its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, from 12.3 million.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell more than 3% after the announcement. They were last flat at $37.25 per barrel, down more than 45% since early January.
Bank of England slashes interest rates to record low in coronavirus emergency move
The Bank of England has cut interest rates by half a percentage point in an emergency move to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the central bank said that while the magnitude of the shock from the coronavirus remains "highly uncertain," economic activity is "likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months."
It said that slashing its main interest rate to a record low 0.25% would "help to keep firms in business and people in jobs and help prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer-lasting economic harm."
The Bank of England also noted the hit to financial markets in recent days, with stocks and commodities falling sharply and government bond yields reaching record lows.
Indicators of financial market uncertainty have reached extreme levels," the bank said.
European markets open higher
Britain's FTSE 100 (UKX) opened up 1.7%, boosted by an emergency interest rate cut by the Bank of England.
It's the latest in a series of moves from policymakers to soften the blow to markets and economies. The European Central Bank is expected to announce its own measures for the eurozone economy on Thursday.
Other exchanges are also up:
Asian markets are in a rout
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 entered a bear market after falling more than 20% from its recent highs. It closed more than 3% lower.
- South Korea's Kospi (KOSPI) declined 2.8%
- Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) closed down 2.3%
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) and China's Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) were both down a little under 1%