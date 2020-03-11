Dow closes in a bear market

US stocks sold off sharply on Wednesday, with the Dow falling into a bear market.

That means the Dow fell 20% below its most recent high .

The Dow finished 1,465 points, or 5.9%, lower. At its low-point of the day, the index was down 1,690 points.

Stocks erased all of Tuesday’s gains. Coronavirus fears again weighed on markets, as the World Health Organization designated the global outbreak a pandemic.

The S&P 500 fell 4.9%. The index briefly fell into bear market territory in afternoon trading.

The Nasdaq Composite closed down 4.7%.