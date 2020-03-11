Dow slips into bear market territory

The Dow fell into bear-market territory, dropping more than 20% from its most recent peak, which it reached on February 12.

The index was last down 1,390 points, or 5.6%, Wednesday.

The S&P 500, which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, as well as the Nasdaq Composite are not in bear-market territory, although they are also edging closer.

The S&P 500 fell 5.1%, and the Nasdaq was down 5%.

