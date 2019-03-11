Live Updates
What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago8:53 a.m. ET, March 11, 2019
Boeing shares decline 10% in premarket trading
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- Boeing (BA) shares are down 10% in premarket trading following a second crash in less than five months of its bestselling passenger jet, the Boeing 737 MAX 8.
- New: Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation Monday ordered all Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft grounded pending inspections.
- Chinese aviation authorities told airlines in the country to ground all their Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, citing the need for "strict control of safety risks."
- Boeing has postponed the debut of its new 777X jetliner, which was scheduled for this week
- The situation threatens to tarnish the US plane maker's reputation for safety.
Tesla hikes prices and reverses course on store closures
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Tesla (TSLA) said overnight that it would hike prices 3% for most of its models. It also decided to "keep significantly more stores open than previously announced."
The decision comes less than two weeks ago that it would begin shutting most of its stores in a cost-cutting move designed to help reduce the price of its bestselling vehicle, the Model 3, to as low as $35,000.
Shares are up more than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what's happening with markets now
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- US stock futures are lower, with the Dow down more than 100 points.
- European markets are moving up.
- Stocks in Asia closed with gains. The Shanghai Composite gained the most, closing up nearly 2%.
- Friday: The Dow closed down 0.1% after a disappointing US jobs report. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shed 0.2%.