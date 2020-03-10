Walmart confirms coronavirus in one of its stores and announces emergency leave policy

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Walmart (WMT) announced an emergency leave policy Tuesday after one of its store associates in Cynthiana, Kentucky tested positive for coronavirus, according to a memo from John Furner, US CEO of Walmart, Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay, and Donna Morris, Walmart’s Chief People Officer.

The employee’s condition is improving, and she is receiving medical care, according to a memo to employees.

Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, has been in contact with health experts and will “continue to take precautions and actions to keep our stores, clubs and other facilities clean and ensure the well-being of our associates, customers and members.”