What's moving markets today: March 9, 2020
Oil crashes by most since 1991 as Saudi Arabia launches price war
Oil prices suffered an historic collapse overnight after Saudi Arabia shocked the market by launching a price war against onetime ally Russia.
US oil prices crashed as much as 34% to a four-year low of $27.34 a barrel as traders brace for Saudi Arabia to flood the market with crude in a bid to recapture market share.
Crude was recently trading down 27% to $30.04 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, plunged 26% to $33.49 a barrel. Both oil contracts are on track for their worst day since 1991, according to Refinitiv.
The turmoil comes after the implosion of an alliance between OPEC and Russia, which had been restraining oil supply since the start of 2017 in an attempt to support prices.
Markets are in 'complete pandemonium,' analyst says
Investors are waking up "shell shocked," wrote Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, in a Monday research note. He described the panic as "complete pandemonium."
The one-two punch of Saudi Arabia's oil price war and the deepening coronavirus fears in Europe added "another level of unwanted panic to a market already thick with fear," Innes said, noting that investors have begun piling into safe haven assets.
The Japanese yen surged against the US dollar to its strongest level in more than three years, while gold briefly traded above $1,700 per ounce and hit its highest levels since 2012.
Wall Street has faced heavy losses for the past several weeks due to fears surrounding the coronavirus. During the last week of February, US stocks had their worst week since the financial crisis, and the economic disruption caused by the virus doesn't appear to be letting up.
Global markets have also been battered in recent days. About $9 trillion was wiped off global stocks in nine days, Bank of America said in a research note after US markets closed deep in the red again on Thursday.
The scale of the coronavirus outbreak spread rapidly in the United States last week. At least 33 states now have cases of the virus, and many major US companies have begun encouraging or allowing employees to work from home.
US oil prices are crashing
US oil prices have nosedived 23% and were last trading at $31.84 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude was down nearly 21%, trading at $35.88 a barrel.
Both oil contracts are on track for their worst day since 1991, according to Refinitiv.
European markets open lower
10-year Treasury note hits record lows
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, meanwhile, fell below 0.5%, hitting record lows.
Here's what happened:
The panic began after Saudi Arabia shocked oil markets by launching a price war. The kingdom is trying to retake global market share after Russia refused Friday to go along with OPEC's efforts to rescue the oil market from a plunge in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
How Asian markets closed Monday
Th sell-off carried over into Asia Pacific. Here's how markets across the region closed:
China's slowdown could spell trouble for the world economy
Dismal data out of China is painting a gloomy picture for the world's second-largest economy.
China's exports fell 17% in the January-to-February period compared to a year before, according to data released over the weekend. Imports fell 4%. The government blamed the declines on the Lunar New Year holiday and the coronavirus outbreak.
China also recorded its first trade deficit since its trade war with the United States began two years ago.
China announces measures to prop up struggling airline industry
Chna’s civil aviation authority has announced a series of policy measures aimed at stabilizing the airline industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
In a notice posted on its website Monday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would exempt carriers from certain government fees, offer cash support to international flight operations, and cut takeoff and landing fees at major airports by 10%.
The regulator said domestic carriers would also receive an 8% discount on aviation fuel.