World oil demand is expected to fall this year for the first time since 2009 , as the coronavirus pandemic deals a sharp shock to the global economy.

The International Energy Agency said in a report Monday that in a worst case scenario — if the coronavirus continues to spread globally and China's need for oil remains subdued — global oil demand could fall by as much as 730,000 barrels a day in 2020.

The Paris-based agency, which monitors energy markets for the world's most advanced economies, says its base case is for a slump in demand of around 90,000 barrels a day, assuming that the situation in China improves in the second quarter.

