US stocks plummet on Coronavirus fears: March 9, 2020
Why the market just stopped trading
The New York Stock Exchange has a series of "circuit breakers" in place to calm investors' nerves when they're panicked.
A circuit breaker was tripped Monday morning shortly after trading began.
The S&P 500 fell by more than 7%, halting trading for 15 minutes.
The next circuit breaker would be if the market falls by 13%. That would pause trading for another 15 minutes.
If the market plunged 20%, everyone would go home: Trading would stop for the day.
Circuit breakers pause and ultimately halt trading to avoid a repeat of "Black Monday" on October 19, 1987, when the Dow crashed 22.6% in a single day.
Stocks plummet amid coronavirus fears and oil selloff
Stocks plummeted on Monday as worries about the growing global coronavirus pandemic and an oil price race to the bottom weighed on global financial markets.
The selloff had begun in overnight futures trading, which was halted after futures contracts dropped nearly 5%.
The Dow opened 1,800 points, or 7%, lower.
The S&P 500 dropped 6.9%.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.1%
All this comes after stocks managed to end the last turbulent week in the green. Despite three steep selloffs, the Dow also recorded its best point-gain on record last week.
JetBlue withdraws its financial outlook because of the coronavirus
JetBlue (JBLU) is the latest airline to feel the effects from the coronavirus pandemic that's ravaging the industry.
The low-cost carrier withdrew its first-quarter and full-year financial guidance because it "did not reflect the impact of the coronavirus," it said in a regulatory filing Monday. Other airlines, like United, have recently done the same.
Shares are down more than 3% in early trading and 28% for the year.
Oil crash sends energy and airline stocks plunging
The dramatic crash in oil prices has sent energy stocks nosediving, battering a sector that had already been hit hard by shrinking demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and by cooling investor sentiment because of the climate crisis.
Shares of BP (BP) are down nearly 18% in early trading in Europe, while Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) has lost 14%.
ExxonMobil (XOM) shares are down more than 11% in premarket trading, while Chevron (CVX) is down nearly 12%.
On Sunday, Saudi Aramco shares fell below their IPO price for the first time since they started trading in December. They've lost more than 15% in the past two days.
No help for airlines: Falling oil prices would typically provide some relief for airlines, which get a boost when fuel costs are low. But evaporating demand for flights as the novel coronavirus spreads means carriers aren't getting a lift.
Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle dropped another 12% on Monday, while Air France KLM's (AFLYY) stock is off 3%, bringing its year-to-date decline to 44%.
British Airways owner IAG's (ICAGY) shares are 2.7% lower. The stock has dropped more than 32% this year.
Oil demand will fall for first time since 2009 because of the coronavirus, IEA says
World oil demand is expected to fall this year for the first time since 2009, as the coronavirus pandemic deals a sharp shock to the global economy.
The International Energy Agency said in a report Monday that in a worst case scenario — if the coronavirus continues to spread globally and China's need for oil remains subdued — global oil demand could fall by as much as 730,000 barrels a day in 2020.
The Paris-based agency, which monitors energy markets for the world's most advanced economies, says its base case is for a slump in demand of around 90,000 barrels a day, assuming that the situation in China improves in the second quarter.
Two diagnostics companies rush to produce coronavirus testing kits
LabCorp (LH) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) are both racing to produce testing kits for the coronavirus. The two companies each said late last week that they are working to get COVID-19 testing kits ready for use by doctors as soon as possible -- based on emergency guidance issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"In times of national health crises, quality laboratory testing is absolutely critical to mobilizing effective public health response," said Steve Rusckowski, chairman and CEO of Quest Diagnostics, in a statement.
“We have been intensely focused on making testing for COVID-19 available as soon as possible, working with the government and others to address this public health crisis,” Adam H. Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp, said in a company statement.
Both stocks outperformed the market last week and they were each trading slightly higher Monday morning -- even as the Dow was set to plunge more than 1,000 points at the open.
