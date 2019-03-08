What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
What analysts are saying about today's jobs numbers
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The US economy added only 20,000 jobs in February — a surprisingly low number that bucked the trend of huge jobs gains in recent months. Wages posted the strongest year-over-year percentage gain since 2009, at 3.4%, according to our Lydia DePillis.
Here's what analysts are saying.
Icahn's stake in Caesars just got bigger
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Carl Icahn's stake in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) has grown to 15.53% from 9.78%, according to a new regulatory filing.
Last week, the billionaire investor had his hand in remaking the casino company's board. He's ultimately pushing Caesars to either merge or sell itself.
Caesars' stock is up more than 2% in premarket trading.
Eventbrite plunges 25%
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Ticketing website Eventbrite (EB) isn't partying today: Shares are down 25% in premarket trading after missing on earnings.
The company posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue. It also expects its first quarter revenue to come in between $80 million and $84 million, which is well below the $91 million analysts anticipated.
Today's premarket losses wipe away all of its 2019 gains.
3 numbers to watch in the February jobs report
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The February job numbers comes out at 8:30 am ET and here's what analysts are expecting, per our Lydia DePillis:
+180,000 jobs: That's the number of jobs expected to be added according to economists polled by Refinitiv.
3.9% unemployment rate: If true, that would be the lowest number since last September and possibly the beginning of a long-expected moderation in the pace of growth.
3.3% hourly earnings: If it rises that much, that would be in line with wage growth over the last several months of 2018, which turned in the fastest pace of growth since the Great Recession.
Here's what's happening with stocks now
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- US stock futures are pointing lower.
- European markets are dropping today with London's FTSE 100 off the most at 0.84%. Germany's DAX is off 0.7% and France's CAC 40 is lower by 0.5%
- Asian markets finished sharply lower today with shares in China leading the region. The Shanghai Composite closed down 4.4% while Japan's Nikkei 225 finished 2% lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng sunk by 1.9%.
- Yesterday: The Dow and the S&P 500 closed 0.8% lower. The Nasdaq dropped 1.1%.
China's exports plunge more than 20%
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Chinese stocks fell sharply after government data showed the country's huge export industry suffered its worst month in three years:
- Exports plunged 21% in February from a year earlier, a slump that economists attributed to weaker global demand for Chinese goods and the country's trade war with the United States.
- The data was far worse than economists had predicted. The Shanghai Composite plunged 4.4% while the tech-heavy Shenzhen Composite dropped 3.8%.
- The value of goods shipped to the United States fell much more sharply than for other major markets. That suggests that US tariffs "have become a more meaningful drag on exports," an economist said.
Here's what happened yesterday
Catch up on what you missed in the markets Thursday.
Here's a quick recap:
- Costco's holiday sales surged and it's raising wages
- US markets fell for the fourth straight day
- Americans’ net worth took the biggest hit since the Great Recession