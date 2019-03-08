The US economy added only 20,000 jobs in February — a surprisingly low number that bucked the trend of huge jobs gains in recent months. Wages posted the strongest year-over-year percentage gain since 2009, at 3.4%, according to our Lydia DePillis.

Here's what analysts are saying.

Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group:

Today’s lower-than-expected job numbers may appear particularly disappointing ... however, sustaining over 200,000 jobs each month for three consecutive months while maintaining such a low unemployment rate is an increasingly unreasonable expectation for the economy ."

Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group:

After two very good months in December and January, we were due for a weaker number. I do expect to see job gains bounce back next month , but not at the pace of 2018."

Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Investments:

The reason for the wild monthly volatility is anyone’s guess . A lot of fingers are being pointed to the government shutdown. We don’t know exactly why we’re seeing this crazy swing . But it reinforces why you can’t focus on one data point alone."

Mike Fratantoni, SVP and chief economist at Mortgage Bankers Association:

The decline in the unemployment rate and the further increase in wage growth shows a job market that is still quite strong , even if we may be near the top of the current economic cycle."

Heidi Shierholz, former chief economist for the US Bureau of Labor Statistics: