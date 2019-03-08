Live TV
China's exports plunge more than 20%

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Chinese stocks fell sharply after government data showed the country's huge export industry suffered its worst month in three years:

  • Exports plunged 21% in February from a year earlier, a slump that economists attributed to weaker global demand for Chinese goods and the country's trade war with the United States.
  • The data was far worse than economists had predicted. The Shanghai Composite plunged 4.4% while the tech-heavy Shenzhen Composite dropped 3.8%.
  • The value of goods shipped to the United States fell much more sharply than for other major markets. That suggests that US tariffs "have become a more meaningful drag on exports," an economist said.