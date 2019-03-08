What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago9:08 a.m. ET, March 8, 2019
China's exports plunge more than 20%
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Chinese stocks fell sharply after government data showed the country's huge export industry suffered its worst month in three years:
- Exports plunged 21% in February from a year earlier, a slump that economists attributed to weaker global demand for Chinese goods and the country's trade war with the United States.
- The data was far worse than economists had predicted. The Shanghai Composite plunged 4.4% while the tech-heavy Shenzhen Composite dropped 3.8%.
- The value of goods shipped to the United States fell much more sharply than for other major markets. That suggests that US tariffs "have become a more meaningful drag on exports," an economist said.
Here's what happened yesterday
Catch up on what you missed in the markets Thursday.
Here's a quick recap:
- Costco's holiday sales surged and it's raising wages
- US markets fell for the fourth straight day
- Americans’ net worth took the biggest hit since the Great Recession