What's moving markets today

By CNN Business
Updated less than 1 min ago6:36 AM ET, Thu March 7, 2019
12 min ago

Here's what's happening with stocks now

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

12 min ago

Huawei vs. the US government

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

Huawei announced it is suing the US government in its most aggressive move yet to fight back against accusations that its technology poses a global security threat.

The Chinese tech giant said Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit in Texas challenging a recent US law that bans federal agencies from buying its products.

The fight between the company and the US government is becoming more complex:

  • US prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Huawei in Washington state and New York.
  • Huawei pleaded not guilty in Seattle last week to charges that it tried to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile (TMUS).
  • The company's arraignment in Brooklyn on charges that it worked to skirt US sanctions on Iran is scheduled for later this month. Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, has also been charged in that case. She was arrested in Canada in December and faces extradition to the United States.