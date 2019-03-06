Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares are surging more than 5% after beating on earnings.

The company issued a mixed guidance for the year ahead because of uncertainties around tariffs, and announced a major change to its Family Dollar brand.

It will close 390 Family Dollar stores and rebrand another 200 of the stores as Dollar Tree, The company said it will renovate another 1,000 Family Dollar stores.

Dollar Tree said it took a $2.73 billion goodwill charge against the value of Family Dollar last year after paying $9 billion to purchase it in 2005.