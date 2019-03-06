What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Dollar Tree is closing hundreds of Family Dollar stores
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares are surging more than 5% after beating on earnings.
The company issued a mixed guidance for the year ahead because of uncertainties around tariffs, and announced a major change to its Family Dollar brand.
It will close 390 Family Dollar stores and rebrand another 200 of the stores as Dollar Tree, The company said it will renovate another 1,000 Family Dollar stores.
Dollar Tree said it took a $2.73 billion goodwill charge against the value of Family Dollar last year after paying $9 billion to purchase it in 2005.
These retailers are warning of a rough year ahead
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Two popular US retailers are moving lower in premarket trading:
- Urban Outfitters (URBN) shares are down nearly 3%. The trendy store beat expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings, but warned that its 2019 sales so far are slower than expected.
- It's a same story for Ross (ROST), which also beat on earnings. The discount retailer said it's dealing with a "very competitive retail landscape" and "an uncertain macro-economic and political environment," which might affect its 2019 sales for the worse. Shares are down a little more than 3% in premarket trading.
SoftBank injects $1.5 billion into Uber rival
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Ride-hailing startup Grab is getting a $1.5 billion cash boost from SoftBank's massive tech fund as it seeks to strengthen its business across Southeast Asia.
Grab, which is based in Singapore, plans to use the money to add more services to its app. It also plans to invest in Indonesia, where it's competing aggressively against its smaller rival GoJek.
The latest funding values Grab at about $14 billion, according to a person familiar with the company. That's up from a valuation of $11 billion last year.
SoftBank's (SFTBF) $100 billion Vision Fund is already a significant investor in Grab and other major ride-hailing companies such as Uber.
Here's what's happening with markets now
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- US stock futures are pointing lower as investors continue to eye a potential trade deal between the United States and China.
- European markets are mixed with shares in Germany off the most. The DAX is down 0.25% while France's CAC 40 is off 0.15%. London's FTSE 100 was up slightly, at 0.32%.
- Asian markets closed the day mixed.
- The Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq closed flat on Tuesday. The S&P 500 shed 0.1%.