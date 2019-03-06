Chico's is closing as many as 80 stores this year

Tariffs are bringing down liquor-maker Brown Forman.

The company, which sells whiskey, tequila, vodka and other liquors, reported that net sales grew 3% to $904 million in the three months that ended in January when compared with the same period last year. That growth missed analyst expectations.

The company said it believes tariffs on American spirits had a 1% drag on its sales .

CFO Jane Morreau said that Brown-Forman (BFB) saw a $125 million annualized cost from tariffs last year, before the company took any mitigative actions like changing prices or inventory in affected regions. She called tariffs a "substantial burden" on the business .

Shares of the company fell about 6.5% mid-morning Wednesday on the news.