What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Chico's is closing as many as 80 stores this year
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Women's store Chico's (CHS) is the latest mall retailer to find itself in trouble.
- Shares are down nearly 5% after a gloomy earnings report.
- Its fourth-quarter sales decreased 3.8% compared to the same period a year ago.
- The company, which also owns Black House White Market and Soma, is closing between 60 and 80 stores this year.
- In total, 250 stores will close over the next three years.
GE's stock is down — again
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of GE (GE) aren't out of the woods yet, per our Paul R. La Monica:
The stock has crumbled over the past two days.
Jack Daniel's maker is getting hit hard by tariffs
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Tariffs are bringing down liquor-maker Brown Forman.
The company, which sells whiskey, tequila, vodka and other liquors, reported that net sales grew 3% to $904 million in the three months that ended in January when compared with the same period last year. That growth missed analyst expectations.
The company said it believes tariffs on American spirits had a 1% drag on its sales.
CFO Jane Morreau said that Brown-Forman (BFB) saw a $125 million annualized cost from tariffs last year, before the company took any mitigative actions like changing prices or inventory in affected regions. She called tariffs a "substantial burden" on the business.
Shares of the company fell about 6.5% mid-morning Wednesday on the news.
US markets open flat
From CNN Business' Jill Disis
The Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all barely budged at the open on a quiet Tuesday.
The US trade deficit grew to $60 billion in December, according to a new report from the Census Bureau.
That contributed to an overall deficit of $621 billion in 2018, the agency said — a $69 billion increase from the year before. It’s also a 10-year high. Since Trump took office, the deficit has grown by more than $100 billion, the Census Bureau reported.
Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR), the discount retailer, were up nearly 3% after the company announced it would close nearly 400 Family Dollar stores and rebrand another 200 as Dollar Tree locations.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) popped 17% after the company reported solid fourth-quarter earnings. The company has been giving itself a makeover to reverse once-declining sales.
Trade deficit hits a 10-year high
From CNN Business' Katie Lobosco
That’s despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to revive American manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported goods including steel and other materials.
That means that the United States is importing more in goods and services than it sells abroad — despite two years of Trump's "America First" policies.
The President has put tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, as well on most foreign steel and aluminum, solar panels and washing machines. They were meant to make US-made goods cheaper than foreign competitors' and incentivize consumers to buy American.
But while a majority of the tariffs went into effect in the last half of the year, the goods deficit in December rose $9 billion, partly because of a rush to import goods ahead of a potential additional tariff increase by the administration.
Abercrombie & Fitch is once again cool
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) doesn't need scantily clad models to lure in shoppers anymore:
- The company has been in the process ditching its famous logos from its clothes and designing trendier and sleeker clothes. It's giving stores a makeover to reverse its once-declining sales.
- The teen retailer's shares are popped more than 12% in premarket trading after it posted a solid fourth-quarter earnings report.
- Last year's total sales increased 3% to $3.6 billion, which was above analysts' expectations.
- Hollister's sales last year grew 5% and Abercrombie increased 1%.
Dollar Tree is closing hundreds of Family Dollar stores
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Dollar Tree (DLTR) shares are surging more than 5% after beating on earnings.
The company issued a mixed guidance for the year ahead because of uncertainties around tariffs, and announced a major change to its Family Dollar brand.
It will close 390 Family Dollar stores and rebrand another 200 of the stores as Dollar Tree, The company said it will renovate another 1,000 Family Dollar stores.
Dollar Tree said it took a $2.73 billion goodwill charge against the value of Family Dollar last year after paying $9 billion to purchase it in 2005.
These retailers are warning of a rough year ahead
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Two popular US retailers are moving lower in premarket trading:
- Urban Outfitters (URBN) shares are down nearly 3%. The trendy store beat expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings, but warned that its 2019 sales so far are slower than expected.
- It's a same story for Ross (ROST), which also beat on earnings. The discount retailer said it's dealing with a "very competitive retail landscape" and "an uncertain macro-economic and political environment," which might affect its 2019 sales for the worse. Shares are down a little more than 3% in premarket trading.
SoftBank injects $1.5 billion into Uber rival
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Ride-hailing startup Grab is getting a $1.5 billion cash boost from SoftBank's massive tech fund as it seeks to strengthen its business across Southeast Asia.
Grab, which is based in Singapore, plans to use the money to add more services to its app. It also plans to invest in Indonesia, where it's competing aggressively against its smaller rival GoJek.
The latest funding values Grab at about $14 billion, according to a person familiar with the company. That's up from a valuation of $11 billion last year.
SoftBank's (SFTBF) $100 billion Vision Fund is already a significant investor in Grab and other major ride-hailing companies such as Uber.