What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Target had a very merry holiday shopping season
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of Target (TGT) are rising 6% after posting a better-than-expected earnings report, which encompassed the holiday shopping season:
- CEO Brian Cornell said 2018 was an "outstanding year" and the company had its "strongest traffic and comparable sales growth in well over a decade."
- The stock is up nearly 15% year-to-date with the premarket surge factored in.
Here's what's happening with markets now
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- US stock futures are pointing higher.
- European markets are mixed.
- Stocks in Asia ended the session mixed.
- Monday's close: The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.8%. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% lower, and the Nasdaq shed 0.2%.
- US crude futures fell 0.8% to $56 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 0.7% to $65 per barrel.
China cuts taxes to prevent a slowdown
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The Chinese government announced it is slashing business taxes in order to prevent the economy from slowing down too sharply.
China is now forecasting growth of between 6% and 6.5% in 2019. That would represent a decline from last year's 6.6% rate of expansion, which was already the country's weakest annual growth in three decades.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang explained why in a speech:
However, even the lower forecast left some economists skeptical, including these economists from Capital Economics: