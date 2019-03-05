Live TV
By CNN Business
7:27 AM ET, Tue March 5, 2019
Target had a very merry holiday shopping season

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Shares of Target (TGT) are rising 6% after posting a better-than-expected earnings report, which encompassed the holiday shopping season:

  • CEO Brian Cornell said 2018 was an "outstanding year" and the company had its "strongest traffic and comparable sales growth in well over a decade."
  • The stock is up nearly 15% year-to-date with the premarket surge factored in.
Here's what's happening with markets now

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

China cuts taxes to prevent a slowdown

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

The Chinese government announced it is slashing business taxes in order to prevent the economy from slowing down too sharply.

China is now forecasting growth of between 6% and 6.5% in 2019. That would represent a decline from last year's 6.6% rate of expansion, which was already the country's weakest annual growth in three decades.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang explained why in a speech:

There has been a more complex and severe environment facing our country's development this year."

However, even the lower forecast left some economists skeptical, including these economists from Capital Economics:

Growth of 6% or above remains faster than what we think is achievable in practice."