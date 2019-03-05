The Chinese government announced it is slashing business taxes in order to prevent the economy from slowing down too sharply.

China is now forecasting growth of between 6% and 6.5% in 2019 . That would represent a decline from last year's 6.6% rate of expansion, which was already the country's weakest annual growth in three decades.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang explained why in a speech:

There has been a more complex and severe environment facing our country's development this year."

However, even the lower forecast left some economists skeptical, including these economists from Capital Economics: