The holidays were also good for Kohl's
Kohl's (KSS) just posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report.
The retailer also had a strong holiday season, just like Target. Sales at Kohl's stores open at least a year grew 1% during the period:
- Why are they making smaller stores? It can save money with them by carrying less inventory and employing fewer workers.
- Shares are up more than 4% in premarket trading.
Blue Apron slips below $1 per share — again
Blue Apron (APRN) investors are feeling blue.
Shares of the troubled meal kit company closed Monday below $1 — 94 cents to be exact — down more than 12% for the day.
The stock is now down more than 30% over the past month:
The company announced it was cutting 4% of its workforce in November.
Shares have tanked since its 2017 IPO because of concerns about increased competition, including new rumors that Amazon is creating a grocery store chain.
It previously dipped below $1 per share in mid-December before rebounding.
Target had a very merry holiday shopping season
Shares of Target (TGT) are rising 6% after posting a better-than-expected earnings report, which encompassed the holiday shopping season:
- CEO Brian Cornell said 2018 was an "outstanding year" and the company had its "strongest traffic and comparable sales growth in well over a decade."
- The stock is up nearly 15% year-to-date with the premarket surge factored in.
Here's what's happening with markets now
- US stock futures are pointing higher.
- European markets are mixed.
- Stocks in Asia ended the session mixed.
- Monday's close: The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.8%. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% lower, and the Nasdaq shed 0.2%.
- US crude futures fell 0.8% to $56 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 0.7% to $65 per barrel.
China cuts taxes to prevent a slowdown
The Chinese government announced it is slashing business taxes in order to prevent the economy from slowing down too sharply.
China is now forecasting growth of between 6% and 6.5% in 2019. That would represent a decline from last year's 6.6% rate of expansion, which was already the country's weakest annual growth in three decades.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang explained why in a speech:
However, even the lower forecast left some economists skeptical, including economists from Capital Economics: