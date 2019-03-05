Blue Apron (APRN) investors are feeling blue.

Shares of the troubled meal kit company closed Monday below $1 — 94 cents to be exact — down more than 12% for the day.

The stock is now down more than 30% over the past month:

The company announced it was cutting 4% of its workforce in November.

Shares have tanked since its 2017 IPO because of concerns about increased competition, including new rumors that Amazon is creating a grocery store chain.

It previously dipped below $1 per share in mid-December before rebounding.