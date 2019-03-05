Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

What's moving markets today

By CNN Business
Updated 5 min ago8:28 a.m. ET, March 5, 2019
5 min ago

The holidays were also good for Kohl's

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Kohl's (KSS) just posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report.

The retailer also had a strong holiday season, just like Target. Sales at Kohl's stores open at least a year grew 1% during the period:

  • Why are they making smaller stores? It can save money with them by carrying less inventory and employing fewer workers.
  • Shares are up more than 4% in premarket trading.
32 min ago

Blue Apron slips below $1 per share — again

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Blue Apron (APRN) investors are feeling blue.

Shares of the troubled meal kit company closed Monday below $1 — 94 cents to be exact — down more than 12% for the day.

The stock is now down more than 30% over the past month:

The company announced it was cutting 4% of its workforce in November.

Shares have tanked since its 2017 IPO because of concerns about increased competition, including new rumors that Amazon is creating a grocery store chain.

It previously dipped below $1 per share in mid-December before rebounding.

19 min ago

Target had a very merry holiday shopping season

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Shares of Target (TGT) are rising 6% after posting a better-than-expected earnings report, which encompassed the holiday shopping season:

  • CEO Brian Cornell said 2018 was an "outstanding year" and the company had its "strongest traffic and comparable sales growth in well over a decade."
  • The stock is up nearly 15% year-to-date with the premarket surge factored in.
1 hr 26 min ago

Here's what's happening with markets now

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

22 min ago

China cuts taxes to prevent a slowdown

From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová

The Chinese government announced it is slashing business taxes in order to prevent the economy from slowing down too sharply.

China is now forecasting growth of between 6% and 6.5% in 2019. That would represent a decline from last year's 6.6% rate of expansion, which was already the country's weakest annual growth in three decades.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang explained why in a speech:

There has been a more complex and severe environment facing our country's development this year."

However, even the lower forecast left some economists skeptical, including economists from Capital Economics:

Growth of 6% or above remains faster than what we think is achievable in practice."