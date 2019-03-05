Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

What's moving markets today

By CNN Business
Updated 1 hr ago1:56 p.m. ET, March 5, 2019
1 hr ago

GE shares tank suddenly as CEO starts talking

From CNN Business' David Goldman

GE CEO Larry Culp didn't make it past his first question at JPMorgan's Industrial conference before the company's stock started tanking.

Industrial free cash flow will be negative in 2019," Culp said.

That was enough to send GE's stock plunging more than 7%.

GE (GE) investors had expected some bad news in 2019. The company is in a transition year. But free cash flow wasn't expected to be negative for the entire year.

Ouch.

1 hr 50 min ago

JPMorgan Chase stops financing private prisons and detention centers

From CNN Business’ Kate Trafacante

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) says it will no longer finance private prisons and detention centers. The facilities are under scrutiny as the Trump Administration's policies have led to a growing number of immigrant detainees.

A company spokesman told CNN Business:

JPMorgan Chase has a robust and well-established process to evaluate the sectors that we serve. As part of this process, we will no longer bank the private prison industry.”

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo (WFC) and other big banks have come under fire for helping to finance private prisons used by the federal government to house detained immigrants.

JPMorgan has lent money and held millions of dollars of debt for Core Civic and Geo Group, two of the largest private prison operators in the US.

—CNN Business’ Katie Lobosco contributed to this report

2 hr 33 min ago

Markets are doing a bunch of nothing

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

It's a quiet day on Wall Street, which may not be a bad thing, especially after yesterday's wild ride.

Here's where markets stand:

  • Dow is up 8 points, or .03%
  • Nasdaq is up 10 points, or .12%
  • S&P is flat.

Stocks to watch

  • Revlon (REV) shares sank nearly 20% after a weak sales report.
  • Kohl's (KSS) is up nearly 8% and Target (TGT) is up 5% after both posted strong holiday sales.
  • Dish Network (DISH) is down 5%.
2 hr 16 min ago

Revlon shares crater after weak sales data

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Revlon (REV) shares slid as much as 20% before slightly recovering after an analyst note warned on weak sales:

The cosmetic company's sales were down 15% in the four weeks ending on February 23, according to Jeffries.

That's way worse than its competitors, including L'Oreal (LRLCY) and CoverGirl owner Coty (COTY). Their sales fell slightly less: down 2% and 4%, respectively.

5 hr ago

Dow falls 20 points at the open

From CNN Business' David Goldman

  • The Dow opened 20 points lower after the Chinese government announced it would slash business taxes to prevent the economy from slowing down too quickly.
  • The S&P 500 was down slightly and the Nasdaq was flat.
  • Target (TGT) rose 5% after posting a better-than-expected earnings report. Last year, the retailer posted its best year since 2005.
  • Kohl's (KSS) was up 1% on robust earnings, boosted by a strong holiday season.
4 hr 30 min ago

The holidays were also good for Kohl's

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Kohl's (KSS) just posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report.

The retailer also had a strong holiday season, just like Target. Sales at Kohl's stores open at least a year grew 1% during the period:

  • Why are they making smaller stores? It can save money with them by carrying less inventory and employing fewer workers.
  • Shares are up more than 4% in premarket trading.
6 hr 56 min ago

Blue Apron slips below $1 per share — again

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Blue Apron (APRN) investors are feeling blue.

Shares of the troubled meal kit company closed Monday below $1 — 94 cents to be exact — down more than 12% for the day.

The stock is now down more than 30% over the past month:

The company announced it was cutting 4% of its workforce in November.

Shares have tanked since its 2017 IPO because of concerns about increased competition, including new rumors that Amazon is creating a grocery store chain.

It previously dipped below $1 per share in mid-December before rebounding.

6 hr 42 min ago

Target had a very merry holiday shopping season

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky

Shares of Target (TGT) are rising 6% after posting a better-than-expected earnings report, which encompassed the holiday shopping season:

  • CEO Brian Cornell said 2018 was an "outstanding year" and the company had its "strongest traffic and comparable sales growth in well over a decade."
  • The stock is up nearly 15% year-to-date with the premarket surge factored in.
7 hr 50 min ago

Here's what's happening with markets now

From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky