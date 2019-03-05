What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
GE shares tank suddenly as CEO starts talking
From CNN Business' David Goldman
GE CEO Larry Culp didn't make it past his first question at JPMorgan's Industrial conference before the company's stock started tanking.
That was enough to send GE's stock plunging more than 7%.
GE (GE) investors had expected some bad news in 2019. The company is in a transition year. But free cash flow wasn't expected to be negative for the entire year.
Ouch.
JPMorgan Chase stops financing private prisons and detention centers
From CNN Business’ Kate Trafacante
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) says it will no longer finance private prisons and detention centers. The facilities are under scrutiny as the Trump Administration's policies have led to a growing number of immigrant detainees.
A company spokesman told CNN Business:
JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo (WFC) and other big banks have come under fire for helping to finance private prisons used by the federal government to house detained immigrants.
JPMorgan has lent money and held millions of dollars of debt for Core Civic and Geo Group, two of the largest private prison operators in the US.
—CNN Business’ Katie Lobosco contributed to this report
Markets are doing a bunch of nothing
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
It's a quiet day on Wall Street, which may not be a bad thing, especially after yesterday's wild ride.
Here's where markets stand:
- Dow is up 8 points, or .03%
- Nasdaq is up 10 points, or .12%
- S&P is flat.
Stocks to watch
Revlon shares crater after weak sales data
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Revlon (REV) shares slid as much as 20% before slightly recovering after an analyst note warned on weak sales:
The cosmetic company's sales were down 15% in the four weeks ending on February 23, according to Jeffries.
That's way worse than its competitors, including L'Oreal (LRLCY) and CoverGirl owner Coty (COTY). Their sales fell slightly less: down 2% and 4%, respectively.
Dow falls 20 points at the open
From CNN Business' David Goldman
- The Dow opened 20 points lower after the Chinese government announced it would slash business taxes to prevent the economy from slowing down too quickly.
- The S&P 500 was down slightly and the Nasdaq was flat.
- Target (TGT) rose 5% after posting a better-than-expected earnings report. Last year, the retailer posted its best year since 2005.
- Kohl's (KSS) was up 1% on robust earnings, boosted by a strong holiday season.
The holidays were also good for Kohl's
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Kohl's (KSS) just posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report.
The retailer also had a strong holiday season, just like Target. Sales at Kohl's stores open at least a year grew 1% during the period:
- Why are they making smaller stores? It can save money with them by carrying less inventory and employing fewer workers.
- Shares are up more than 4% in premarket trading.
Blue Apron slips below $1 per share — again
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Blue Apron (APRN) investors are feeling blue.
Shares of the troubled meal kit company closed Monday below $1 — 94 cents to be exact — down more than 12% for the day.
The stock is now down more than 30% over the past month:
The company announced it was cutting 4% of its workforce in November.
Shares have tanked since its 2017 IPO because of concerns about increased competition, including new rumors that Amazon is creating a grocery store chain.
It previously dipped below $1 per share in mid-December before rebounding.
Target had a very merry holiday shopping season
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of Target (TGT) are rising 6% after posting a better-than-expected earnings report, which encompassed the holiday shopping season:
- CEO Brian Cornell said 2018 was an "outstanding year" and the company had its "strongest traffic and comparable sales growth in well over a decade."
- The stock is up nearly 15% year-to-date with the premarket surge factored in.
Here's what's happening with markets now
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
- US stock futures are pointing higher.
- European markets are mixed.
- Stocks in Asia ended the session mixed.
- Monday's close: The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.8%. The S&P 500 closed 0.4% lower, and the Nasdaq shed 0.2%.
- US crude futures fell 0.8% to $56 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped 0.7% to $65 per barrel.