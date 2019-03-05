GE shares tank suddenly as CEO starts talking

GE CEO Larry Culp didn't make it past his first question at JPMorgan's Industrial conference before the company's stock started tanking.

Industrial free cash flow will be negative in 2019," Culp said.

That was enough to send GE's stock plunging more than 7%.

GE (GE) investors had expected some bad news in 2019. The company is in a transition year. But free cash flow wasn't expected to be negative for the entire year .

Ouch.