What's moving markets today: March 4, 2020
Private payrolls grow more than expected in February
Private payrolls grew by 183,000 jobs in February, according to the ADP employment report. Even though that's slightly below January's figure, it beat economists' consensus expectations of 170,000.
Investors watch the ADP report closely: It is considered a predictor for the subsequent jobs report, although its track record isn't exactly stellar. The lower-than-expected private payrolls number sets the stage for a dropoff in job growth in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' report, which is due Friday at 8:30 am ET.
The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 jobs in February, less than in January.
Coronavirus fears could cut GE's cash flow by up to $500 million
General Electric (GE) said the coronavirus outbreak will slash its first-quarter cash flow between $300 million to $500 million. However, the company reaffirmed its full-year guidance.
Steeped in debt, GE has been in trouble the past few years. So much so, that it announced in 2018 it was slashing its famed dividend to just a penny a share.
Separately, GE said it was adding former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter to its board.
GE's stock rose 2.2%, along with the rest of the market.
Dow futures climb 700 points as Biden records wins on Super Tuesday
US stock futures jumped higher as Joe Biden scored big wins on Super Tuesday, resurrecting his campaign and emerging as Sen. Bernie Sanders' leading rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Dow (INDU) futures were last up nearly 700 points, or 2.6%, after the former US vice president was projected to win many as nine states including Texas, Virginia and Minnesota.
Sanders, meanwhile, captured Utah, Vermont and Colorado. He was also leading in California.
Futures for the S&P 500 (INX) were up 1.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) increased 2%.
JPMorgan tests coronavirus preparations by asking thousands of employees to work from home
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is bracing for the coronavirus outbreak by asking thousands of its employees to work from home for a day to test contingency plans, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.
The move shows how seriously the largest bank in the United States is taking the risks posed to its operations by the fast-moving health crisis.
Contingency planning at JPMorgan's consumer bank, code-named "Project Kennedy," included asking 10% of the staff to work from home for a day to test their remote access capabilities, the person told CNN Business.
Amazon says Seattle-based employee tests positive for the novel coronavirus
Amazon (AMZN) is informing employees that one of its Seattle-based workers has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to a mass email for all staff members in Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, the employee infected with the novel coronavirus first became ill on February 25 and has not been back to work since that time.
The company says it has directly notified all coworkers who had been in close contact with the patient. The worker was based at the downtown office building the company refers to as Amazon Brazil, according to the email.
An Amazon spokesperson confirms the authenticity of the email to CNN, adding “We’re supporting the affected employee.”