Private payrolls grew by 183,000 jobs in February, according to the ADP employment report. Even though that's slightly below January's figure, it beat economists' consensus expectations of 170,000.

Investors watch the ADP report closely: It is considered a predictor for the subsequent jobs report, although its track record isn't exactly stellar. The lower-than-expected private payrolls number sets the stage for a dropoff in job growth in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' report, which is due Friday at 8:30 am ET.

The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 jobs in February, less than in January.