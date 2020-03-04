US stock futures jumped higher as Joe Biden scored big wins on Super Tuesday, resurrecting his campaign and emerging as Sen. Bernie Sanders' leading rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Dow (INDU) futures were last up nearly 700 points, or 2.6%, after the former US vice president was projected to win many as nine states including Texas, Virginia and Minnesota.

Sanders, meanwhile, captured Utah, Vermont and Colorado. He was also leading in California.

Futures for the S&P 500 (INX) were up 1.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) increased 2%.