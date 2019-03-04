What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
US and China nearing massive trade deal
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
Stocks across China and Asia spiked following reports that President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could soon strike a deal to end a yearlong trade war.
US and China are in the final stages of negotiating a deal in which China would reduce tariffs on a range of US goods if the Trump administration removes broad trade sanctions against Beijing, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Trump and Xi could reach a formal agreement at a potential meeting around March 27.
Here's a check of the Asian markets:
- The Shanghai Composite index surged about 3% on Monday morning to reach its highest level in nine months.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.5%. Both indexes gave up some of their gains later in the day.
- Japan's Nikkei, meanwhile, closed about 1% higher.
Tesla Model Y gets a launch date
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
- Tesla (TSLA) will unveil its latest vehicle, the Model Y, in Los Angeles on March 14.
- CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the electric SUV will cost about 10% more than Tesla's cheapest vehicle, the Model 3 sedan.
- Shares are up more than 1% in premarket trading.