Dow plunges nearly 400 points at midday

Southwest Airlines (LUV) announced its flight service into Hawaii will debut in March, and that's created a decidedly gloomy outlook for one of the state's biggest carriers.

Hawaiian Airlines (HA) shares slid nearly 10% after its mainland rival announced its schedule with cheap introductory fares as low as $29 one way to three Hawaiian cities.

Southwest previously said it was going to start flights between California and Hawaii, but it also announced two inter-Hawaiian flights on Monday: Honolulu to Kahului and Honolulu to Kona.

Those routes are where Hawaiian typically dominates and has little competition.