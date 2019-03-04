Office Depot partners with Alibaba

Office Depot (ODP) shares rose as much as 6% in early trading after it announced a "strategic collaboration" with Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant.

The retailer and the Chinese tech company have opened a new online store to help small and medium businesses in the United States sell their products online to Alibaba's global network.

Office Depot CEO Gerry Smith said the partnership will help business give them "an expanded set of products and services" to help them grow.

Alibaba (BABA) shares are up slightly.