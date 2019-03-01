The rally on Wall Street is fading a bit as the week draws to a close.

In midday trading, the Dow was up about 60 points. That's well off the session high of 228 points.

was up about 60 points. That's well off the session high of 228 points. The S&P 500 gained 0.3%.

gained 0.3%. And the Nasdaq was up 0.5%.

If the market closes around these levels, the Dow would finish slightly lower on the week, snapping its nine-week winning streak. The Nasdaq, however, is on pace to advance for the 10th week in a row.

The retail sector is the big bright spot on Wall Street on Friday.

Gap (GPS) surged 18% on its breakup plan, while Victoria's Secret owner L Brands (LB) jumped 7% despite its weak guidance. Victoria's Secret announced plans late Thursday to shut 53 stores. Strong sales also lifted Foot Locker (FL) 5% to the highest level in nearly two years.

Energy stocks (XLE) also advanced despite a 2% drop in US oil prices to $55.88 a barrel. Baker Hughes (BHGE), EOG Resources (EOG) and Hess (HES) jumped 2% apiece.