Shares in Tesla (TSLA) dropped almost 4% in extended trading after CEO Elon Musk said the company would close stores and lay off workers to produce a cheaper Model 3.

Tesla has long promised a version of its Model 3 sedan that would cost $35,000. The car is "excruciatingly difficult" to make at the reduced price, Musk said.

To achieve the $35,000 price tag, Tesla said it was closing stores and shifting sales worldwide to online only .

Tesla declined to say how many of its stores will close or how many jobs will be affected. Musk said a "small number of stores in high-traffic locations" will remain open as galleries and information centers.

When asked by a reporter whether he anticipated Tesla will turn a profit during the first quarter of 2019, Musk said it isn't likely — but that Tesla could be in the black by Q2.