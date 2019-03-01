10 in a row: Nasdaq's longest weekly win streak since 1999

The American economy may have just slammed on the brakes.

The initial Atlanta Federal Reserve GDPNow estimate, released Friday, calls for first-quarter growth of just 0.3% .

That would be a sharp deceleration from the fourth quarter, when the US economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6%.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow is a forecasting model that provides a "nowcast" by adjusting to the latest economic data. That makes it subject to sharp revisions.

The New York Fed's Nowcast, also released Friday, is calling for first-quarter GDP growth of just 0.9%. Goldman Sachs sees first-quarter GDP coming in at 0.9% as well.

That call was bolstered by Friday's ISM manufacturing index, which showed that factory activity in the United States expanded at the slowest pace in two years .

The weaker growth reflects the sharp slowdown in China, lingering trade tensions and a hangover from the market turmoil of late 2018.

The good news is that Washington and Beijing could be nearing a trade deal and markets have rebounded sharply.

Goldman Sachs on Friday predicted second-quarter US growth will rebound to nearly 3%.