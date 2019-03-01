NYC officials plead with Jeff Bezos to win back HQ2

Amazon's abrupt decision to pull its HQ2 from New York City still has some people angry.

First, the state's Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo is "working intensely behind the scenes to lure the company back," reports the New York Times. He's reportedly made "multiple" phone calls with Amazon execs and even offered to help them get the necessary governmental approvals to move forward.

Cuomo admitted he's talked with Amazon (AMZN) to reconsider its decision, but hasn't heard of "any changes" about the company's decision, according to his office.

In addition, top business leaders wrote an open letter to Amazon execs. It will be published in Friday's edition of the Times.

The letter, which was written by the nonprofit organization Partnership for New York City, said Cuomo will take "personal responsibility for the project's state approval." Signatories include the CEOs from JetBlue, Hearst, MasterCard and Deloitte.

Read the letter below: