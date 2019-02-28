What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Square sinks after mixed earnings
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Square's (SQ) stock is cratering. The payment company's shares are down nearly 7% after releasing a mixed earnings report.
- The good: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's other company beat on sales.
- The bad: Investors were spooked after it warned its growth is slowing. It warned that its first-quarter earnings and revenue could come in lower than expected.
- The stock: Today's premarket losses shaves Square's year-to-date growth to 35%.
AB InBev rockets higher
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Shares in AB InBev (BUD) gained 5% after the world's biggest brewer said it expects strong sales in 2019 and touted the success of its premium products.
The brewer of Budweiser and Corona said that its sales increased 4.8% during 2018. One major growth area is non-alcoholic and low-alcohol drinks, which made up 8% of the company's global beer volumes in 2018.
"We continued to increase our focus on this opportunity, leveraging global health and wellness trends and in line with our commitment to smart drinking," AB InBev said in a statement.
Rival brewer Heineken (HEINY) said earlier this month that the popularity of its non-alcoholic beer Heineken 0.0 was also rising.
Ab InBev said it had performed particularly well last year in Mexico, China, western Europe, Colombia and Nigeria. It said premium drinks helped drive its performance in the US.
What to expect in US GDP numbers today
From CNN Business' Lydia DePillis
We're finally about to find out how the economy did at the end of 2018, and the picture looks increasingly gloomy.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis postponed the release of GDP figures for the fourth quarter because of the government shutdown.
It also delayed indicators that will feed into the report — such as retail sales, capital spending and residential construction — which all point toward a mounting slowdown through the holidays.
"Virtually every key economic report for December and January has come in weaker than expected," Oxford Economics' Bob Schwartz wrote in a note to clients.
As usual, forecasters disagree about where the number will end up, but nobody thinks that last year's blazing pace sustained itself through the end of 2018. For example:
- The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta forecast 1.8% growth for the fourth quarter, down from an earlier prediction of 3%.
- The New York Fed's projected a rosier 2.3% growth for the fourth quarter, but even that would still represent a deceleration from the two previous quarters.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Global stock markets have dipped as investors react to negative economic data in Asia and the abrupt end of a summit between the United States and North Korea.
US stock futures are pointing lower. European markets opened down and most indexes in Asia closed with losses.
Official Chinese data showed the country's manufacturing sector weakened again in February, raising concerns about the slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
The collapse of nuclear talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also contributed to the sour mood among investors, especially in South Korea. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index closed down 1.8%.
Some investors had bet that improved relations between North Korea and the rest of the world would mean new business for regional infrastructure and mining companies. That now looks less likely.
- Yong Pyong Resorts, which builds ski resorts and gold courses, fell 25% in Seoul.
- Sungshin Cement stock dropped 20%.
- Dohwa Engineering dropped 26%.
- Mining company Ilshin Stone saw its shares decline 27%.