Shares in AB InBev (BUD) gained 5% after the world's biggest brewer said it expects strong sales in 2019 and touted the success of its premium products.

The brewer of Budweiser and Corona said that its sales increased 4.8% during 2018. One major growth area is non-alcoholic and low-alcohol drinks, which made up 8% of the company's global beer volumes in 2018.

"We continued to increase our focus on this opportunity, leveraging global health and wellness trends and in line with our commitment to smart drinking," AB InBev said in a statement.

Rival brewer Heineken (HEINY) said earlier this month that the popularity of its non-alcoholic beer Heineken 0.0 was also rising.

Ab InBev said it had performed particularly well last year in Mexico, China, western Europe, Colombia and Nigeria. It said premium drinks helped drive its performance in the US.