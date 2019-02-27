Lowe's lost $824 million during the final quarter of 2018 after closing stores in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The store closings were part of a plan by CEO Marvin Ellison, who joined the company last year from JCPenney (JCP) and launched an ambitious turnaround plan to compete against Home Depot and other retailers.

Besides exiting Mexico and closing underperforming stores in Canada and the United States, Ellison also shut down its 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores in the United States.

Those steps weighed on Lowe's (LOW) profit during its most recent quarter, although its stock remained flat in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Lowe's sales at stores open at least a year ticked up 1.7% in the quarter compared to last year. That was lower than Home Depot (HD), which said yesterday that sales at stores open at least a year during the quarter increased 3.2% from 2017 .

Ellison expects improvement in 2019.

Lowe's forecast comparable store sales to increase by 3% this year . Ellison said the economy remained strong and Lowe's would continue to invest in new technology to beef up its stores and supply chain.