What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Best Buy shares surge
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Best Buy (BBY) just released a better-than-expected earnings report, which sent shares 12% higher.
- Shares of the electronics retailer are up nearly 25% for the year with today's premarket increase factored in.
Lowe's posts big loss, but CEO is upbeat about 2019
From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn
Lowe's lost $824 million during the final quarter of 2018 after closing stores in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The store closings were part of a plan by CEO Marvin Ellison, who joined the company last year from JCPenney (JCP) and launched an ambitious turnaround plan to compete against Home Depot and other retailers.
Besides exiting Mexico and closing underperforming stores in Canada and the United States, Ellison also shut down its 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores in the United States.
Those steps weighed on Lowe's (LOW) profit during its most recent quarter, although its stock remained flat in pre-market trading Wednesday.
Lowe's sales at stores open at least a year ticked up 1.7% in the quarter compared to last year. That was lower than Home Depot (HD), which said yesterday that sales at stores open at least a year during the quarter increased 3.2% from 2017.
Ellison expects improvement in 2019.
Lowe's forecast comparable store sales to increase by 3% this year. Ellison said the economy remained strong and Lowe's would continue to invest in new technology to beef up its stores and supply chain.
Weight Watchers shares are falling further
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of WW (WTW), the company previously known as Weight Watchers, have sunk deeper after a brutal earnings report.
The company's stock plunged 35% in premarket trading.
CEO Mindy Grossman said in a statement that customer recruitment has been slow, and the company quickly "moved to course correct" with revamped advertising and media campaigns.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
US stock futures are slightly lower this morning.
Technical problems forced the world's biggest exchange operator to halt trading for over three hours in the US yesterday evening.
CME Group (CME), which is based in Chicago, said in a statement that trading was stopped at 6:39 p.m. CT. Trading resumed at 9:45 p.m. CT after the technical issue was identified and resolved.
The outage affected the CME Globex platform, which is an electronic trading system for futures and options. The platform allows trade in stocks, interest rates, foreign exchange, commodities and other asset classes.
Looking ahead, investors are continuing to watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell today. He'll appear before the House Financial Services Committee after telling Congress yesterday that the central bank is in no rush to raise rates in 2019.
Mylan disappoints
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Shares in Mylan (MYL) plunged nearly 10% in premarket trading after the generic drugmaker reported earnings for the fourth quarter that missed Wall Street estimates.
The company also issued guidance for 2019 that was well below analyst expectations.
Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said she was confident about the coming year, however.