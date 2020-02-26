What's moving markets today: February 26, 2020
Global markets drop for a third day on coronavirus fears
The shock from the novel coronavirus is rocking global markets for a third consecutive day.
European markets were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday as corporate profit warnings added to fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Germany's DAX fell 1.2% after dropping as much as 3% earlier in the day. The CAC 40 shed 0.9% in Paris and the FTSE 100 dipped 0.6% in London.
Losses piled up in Asia, too:
The declines follow a terrible day in the United States, where the Dow (INDU) finished 879 points, or about 3.2% lower.
The index has now lost more than 2,000 points in total over the past four trading days.
Marc Benioff is now Salesforce's only CEO
Marc Benioff, the longtime face of Salesforce and co-CEO, is now the company's sole CEO.
Co-CEO Keith Block announced Tuesday's stepping down from the position. He will remain on as an adviser to Benioff for a year, Salesforce said in a statement.
Salesforce (CRM) shares are down more than 2% in premarket trading.
Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO
The man who may be the second most-important person in the history of Disney, behind only Walt himself, is stepping down.
Bob Iger has stepped down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company (DIS), effective immediately.
Bob Chapek is the new CEO, the board of directors announced on Tuesday. He most recently served as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
Iger has assumed the role of executive chairman and will direct the company's creative endeavors, the company said. Iger will stay on at Disney through the end of this contract on December 31, 2021.
Disney shares are down 1.5% in premarket trading.