The shock from the novel coronavirus is rocking global markets for a third consecutive day.

European markets were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday as corporate profit warnings added to fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Germany's DAX fell 1.2% after dropping as much as 3% earlier in the day. The CAC 40 shed 0.9% in Paris and the FTSE 100 dipped 0.6% in London.

Losses piled up in Asia, too:

Japan's Nikkei 225 (N225) dropped 0.8%

(N225) Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) gave up 0.7%

(HSI) Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) lost 0.8%.

The declines follow a terrible day in the United States, where the Dow (INDU) finished 879 points, or about 3.2% lower.

The index has now lost more than 2,000 points in total over the past four trading days.

