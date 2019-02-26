Two major Brexit developments have pushed the pound well above $1.31 to its highest level in a month.

Media reports suggest that Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to rule out the possibility of Britain leaving the EU on March 29 without a deal to protect trade.

If she's unable to win parliamentary approval for the divorce deal she negotiated, she would seek to delay Brexit instead.

The pound also got a boost after the country's main opposition party said it would back a second referendum if its Brexit proposals are rejected by parliament later this week.

Both moves should help reassure investors and companies that are worried about a disorderly Brexit.

Kit Juckes, a currency strategist at Societe Generale, said the pound could strengthen to $1.40 if that outcome is avoided.