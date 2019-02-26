What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Elon Musk calls SEC oversight 'broken'
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk fired back after yesterday's Securities and Exchange Commission decision.
He tweeted that something is broken with the agency:
This is his second response since the SEC asked a judge yesterday to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal reached with the powerful regulator last year. He earlier cited a Tesla earnings transcript about production numbers.
Musk said in September that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share. But he had not secured the funding, according to the SEC.
Tesla shares slide after SEC scolds Elon Musk
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Charles Riley
Etsy is thriving in the Amazon age
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Etsy (ETSY) shares are surging 10% in premarket trading:
- The online marketplace posted a strong fourth-quarter earnings report, which was bolstered by a busy holiday shopping season.
- Etsy is growing. It said the number of active sellers grew 10% and the number of active buyers increased nearly 20% year over year.
- Shares are up nearly 35% year to date and nearly 200% since last year.
British pound hits 4-week high
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
Two major Brexit developments have pushed the pound well above $1.31 to its highest level in a month.
Media reports suggest that Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to rule out the possibility of Britain leaving the EU on March 29 without a deal to protect trade.
If she's unable to win parliamentary approval for the divorce deal she negotiated, she would seek to delay Brexit instead.
The pound also got a boost after the country's main opposition party said it would back a second referendum if its Brexit proposals are rejected by parliament later this week.
Both moves should help reassure investors and companies that are worried about a disorderly Brexit.
Kit Juckes, a currency strategist at Societe Generale, said the pound could strengthen to $1.40 if that outcome is avoided.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Charles Riley
US stock futures are lower this morning.
We're keeping an eye on:
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell. He's set to make an appearance today on Capitol Hill, where he'll testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
- Crude oil prices, which stabilized today after losing more than 3% on President Trump's tweet calling on OPEC to "take it easy." US crude oil futures slipped a little to around $55 per barrel. The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained slightly to trade near $65.