Here's when the cash crunch will hit if the US debt limit isn't raised
From CNN Business' Kate Trafecante Donna Borak and Allison Hoffman
If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling ahead of a March 1 deadline, a new report says the Treasury may only be able to keep the government running through September.
The federal government will run up against the debt limit Friday. If Congress does not extend or increase the limit before then, that will force the Treasury Department to take so-called “extraordinary measures” to keep paying America’s bills.
But according to the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Treasury will only be able to borrow using those extraordinary measures though the end of the fiscal year. The Bipartisan Policy Center has previously estimated those measures will last through midsummer, while others have said they could last into the fall.
A borrowing crunch is different than last month’s government shutdown, which was essentially an accounting problem. Without borrowing authority, the Treasury will run out of operating cash – at which point, according to the report, “the government would be unable to pay its obligations fully, and it would delay making payments for its activities, default on its debt obligations, or both.”
Earlier Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers it would be unfathomable for the US government to cross a “bright line” in failing to raise the debt ceiling.
The U.S. national debt currently stands at more than $22 trillion, a record number.
Stocks dip -- but finish off worst levels
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
US markets retreated slightly on Tuesday, shaking off an early slide driven by disappointing earnings and economic reports.
A series of reports painted a mixed picture about the health of the US economy. While US housing starts unexpectedly plunged in December, US consumer confidence rebounded strongly in February.
Against that conflicting backdrop, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Tuesday the central bank will take a “patient approach” on interest rates.
JM Smucker (SJM) rallied 5% as sales rose more than expected. Caterpillar (CAT) retreated 2% after receiving a double downgrade from UBS to "sell" due to global growth concerns.
JJ Kinahan, TD America's chief market strategist, said the Caterpillar downgrade could have broader implications because industrial companies have led the market higher in 2019.
"Any sign of cracks in the foundation might have an outsized impact on investor sentiment," Kinahan wrote in a note.
New FTC task force is aimed at tech mergers
From CNN Business' Taylor Rogers
The FTC is taking aim at the tech industry with a new task force that will review both proposed mergers as well as those that have already been completed.
Bureau of Competition Director Bruce Hoffman said the task force was not created in response to any specific merger and declined to name any specific transactions that it plans to review. But he did mention that it will investigate tech firms that acquire smaller competitors to limit the threat they pose to their business. That's what Facebook was been accused of doing with its 2012 acquisition of Instagram, for example.
“Technology markets, which are rapidly evolving and touch so many other sectors of the economy, raise distinct challenges for antitrust enforcement,” said Hoffman, who will oversee the task force.
Facebook competes for TV ad dollars with new premium video program
From CNN Business' Sara O'Brien
Facebook is now directly competing with television networks for ad dollars. The company said Tuesday it will participate in the competitive Upfront ad sales season this year for the first time.
At a press event in New York City, Facebook (FB) announced a new premium video ad program, called Facebook Showcase, for advertisers to target audiences within videos on the platform. It’ll let advertisers book ads months in advance through a new option called “in-stream reserve.”
The move is part of a larger effort to keep Facebook's ad sales machine churning as it reaches a limit for how many it can show in users' News Feeds.
TV advertising is a $70 billion market in the US, according to data from eMarketer. Facebook wants a piece of the pie.
The video content, which will range from sports to fashion, news and other categories, will be vetted by human moderators and deemed to be brand safe when ads show up.
Facebook also announced new shows exclusive its Facebook Watch platform, including one with actors Anna Kendrick and Zac Efron.
Fed's Powell walks fine line on whether he's discussed rate policy with White House officials
Fromm CNN Business' Donna Borak
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struggled to answer a question by Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii on whether he has “directly or indirectly” communicated with anyone about interest rates from the White House.
“That’s kind of a broad question,” said Powell immediately in response. To which, Schatz replied, “It is a broad question.”
“It’s probably not appropriate to discuss my private conversations with any other government officials,” he finally responded without clearly acknowledging whether he had or had not discussed the matter.
He quickly stressed that decisions made by the Fed in setting interest rate policy are “non-political.”
Powell earlier this month had dinner at the White House with President Donald Trump along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his deputy Richard Clarida.
In a statement following the dinner, the Fed said the men did not discuss future interest rate policy.
Stocks are flat at midday
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The markets are wobbling between positive and negative territory as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continues his testimony. Here's where they stand:
- Dow is up 3 points, or 0.01%
- Nasdaq is down 3 points, or 0.04%
- S&P is up 2 points, or 0.06%
Here are some market movers:
Read the appeals court opinion on the AT&T and Time Warner case
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Here's the full, 35-page opinion an appeals court wrote about today's decision:
AT&T vs DOJ isn't necessarily over
From CNN Business' Hadas Gold
Though the three-judge panel of the appeals court has ruled in AT&T’s (T) favor, this isn’t necessarily the end of the road.
The Justice Department could ask all the judges in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to hear its case.
It could also ask the Supreme Court to consider the case - though there’s no guarantee the justices will take it.
There is some desire in the legal community for the Supreme Court to rule on the case, because this is a vertical merger — a merger between two companies that are not direct competitors — and the court hasn’t heard a case on a vertical merger since the 1970s.
The Justice Department has not said yet if it will appeal further.
AT&T responds to appeals court ruling
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
AT&T (T) has commented on the ruling that cleared the way for its acquisition of Time Warner.
Here's what David McAtee, AT&T's general counsel, said in a statement:
