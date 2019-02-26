Here's when the cash crunch will hit if the US debt limit isn't raised

If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling ahead of a March 1 deadline, a new report says the Treasury may only be able to keep the government running through September.

The federal government will run up against the debt limit Friday. If Congress does not extend or increase the limit before then, that will force the Treasury Department to take so-called “extraordinary measures” to keep paying America’s bills.

But according to the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Treasury will only be able to borrow using those extraordinary measures though the end of the fiscal year. The Bipartisan Policy Center has previously estimated those measures will last through midsummer, while others have said they could last into the fall.

A borrowing crunch is different than last month’s government shutdown, which was essentially an accounting problem. Without borrowing authority, the Treasury will run out of operating cash – at which point, according to the report, “the government would be unable to pay its obligations fully, and it would delay making payments for its activities, default on its debt obligations, or both.”

Earlier Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers it would be unfathomable for the US government to cross a “bright line” in failing to raise the debt ceiling.

The U.S. national debt currently stands at more than $22 trillion, a record number.