Shanghai stocks just had their best day in more than three years.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) leaped 5.6% today, its biggest daily percentage gain since 2015, according to Reuters. That lifted it into a bull market, which is defined as a rise of at least 20% from a recent low.

Some of the encouragement came from President Trump, who announced that he'll delay a major tariff hike on Chinese exports in order to give the two countries more time to reach a trade deal.

Trump tweeted that trade negotiators had made "substantial progress" and that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping "to conclude an agreement" if the talks continue to advance.

Xi also contributed to the sharp rise with comments calling for the development of China's financial industry, which investors interpreted as encouragement to move more money into the sector.

Meanwhile, other stock markets around the world have surged on President Trump's announcement. Indexes in Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced 0.5%, while European markets opened with gains of a similar size. US stock futures are moving higher.