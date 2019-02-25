What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Chinese stocks charge into a bull market
From CNN Business' Jethro Mullen and Charles Riley
Shanghai stocks just had their best day in more than three years.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) leaped 5.6% today, its biggest daily percentage gain since 2015, according to Reuters. That lifted it into a bull market, which is defined as a rise of at least 20% from a recent low.
Some of the encouragement came from President Trump, who announced that he'll delay a major tariff hike on Chinese exports in order to give the two countries more time to reach a trade deal.
Trump tweeted that trade negotiators had made "substantial progress" and that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping "to conclude an agreement" if the talks continue to advance.
Xi also contributed to the sharp rise with comments calling for the development of China's financial industry, which investors interpreted as encouragement to move more money into the sector.
Meanwhile, other stock markets around the world have surged on President Trump's announcement. Indexes in Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced 0.5%, while European markets opened with gains of a similar size. US stock futures are moving higher.
All eyes on Huawei
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová and Samuel Burke
We're on the ground in Barcelona at the world's biggest mobile tech show, otherwise known as Mobile World Congress.
If you've been following the headlines, it should serve as no surprise that one company really stands out this year: Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Walking out of the Barcelona airport, there's a Huawei hospitality stand. The company's branding dots the city. Even the lanyards conference attendees wear around their necks are decorated with the Huawei name.
There's a good reason everyone is focused on Huawei.
The company is a crucial part of China's efforts to advance 5G wireless networks, and today it's caught in a life-or-death battle with the US government, which claims that Huawei poses a potential national security threat.
Huawei strongly denies the claims and is trying hard to persuade the world to use its 5G technology and not cave to pressure from Washington.
Its chairman, Guo Ping, addressed the controversy on Sunday, ahead of the formal start of MWC.
"This is not something that should be decided by politics," he said.
Guo added that he's hoping that "independent sovereign states" will make "independent decisions based on their own understanding of the situation, and will not just listen to someone else's order."