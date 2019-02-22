What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Warren Buffett watch
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) is expected to report earnings on Friday. If history is a guide, CEO Warren Buffett will also release his annual shareholder letter on Saturday.
Buffett's letter is closely read for its investment advice.
This year, the memo will be mined for insight on slowing economic growth in the United States and around the world, and what it means for companies and markets.
A smaller development that could also be explained: Last week, Berkshire revealed that it sold its entire $2 billion stake in Oracle (ORCL) after holding the investment for just one quarter.
Markets check before the bell
US stock futures are pointing lower this morning.
Investors offloaded stocks yesterday after getting several pieces of worrying news about the global economy.
The Dow and S&P 500 closed 0.2% lower, and the Nasdaq shed 0.1%, snapping an eight-day winning streak.
US durable goods orders grew less then expected in December, and existing home sales declined in January. Surveys showed further manufacturing weakness across the developed world.
"The US data have clearly turned a corner recently," said Simon MacAdam, global economist at Capital Economics. "With the economy likely to lose a lot more pace this year, the Fed is unlikely to hike rates again this cycle."
Kraft Heinz tumbles 21% after writedown, huge loss, dividend cut and SEC investigation
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
Kraft Heinz had one of the worst days imaginable on Thursday.
The company:
- Wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands by $15 billion
- Posted a $12.6 billion loss
- Cut its dividend by 36%
- And announced its accounting practices are under investigation by the SEC
Unsurprisingly, Kraft Heinz (KHC) stock plunged as much as 20% in after-hours trading.
Sales were up about 1% in the fourth quarter.
But higher-than-expected manufacturing and logistics costs plagued the company, and it overestimated that savings from its 2015 merger would continue to help lower costs.
Kraft said cutting the dividend will help the company cut debt faster, support its investments and help the company divest businesses that aren't supporting the bottom line.
"By doing this we can improve our growth and returns over time," said CEO Bernardo Hees.
"We still believe ... strongly that our model is working and has a lot of potential for the future."