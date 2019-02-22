Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) is expected to report earnings on Friday. If history is a guide, CEO Warren Buffett will also release his annual shareholder letter on Saturday.

Buffett's letter is closely read for its investment advice.

This year, the memo will be mined for insight on slowing economic growth in the United States and around the world, and what it means for companies and markets.

A smaller development that could also be explained: Last week, Berkshire revealed that it sold its entire $2 billion stake in Oracle (ORCL) after holding the investment for just one quarter.