Kraft is taking General Mills, Campbell Soup and Conagra down with it

Wayfair (W), the online home furnishings' retailer, surged more than 30% on Friday after it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street's predictions.

The company lost $143 million during the quarter, but that was less than investors expected. The company also posted $576 million in sales, a 40% increase from the same period a year ago.

Active customers, an important growth metric, increased 38% during the quarter from a year ago. Wayfair said it has 15.2 million active customers.

"Our offering is resonating more and more with our customers in North America and Europe," said Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah.