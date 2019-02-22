Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost more than $4 billion on Kraft Heinz today

Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares lost more than a quarter of their value Friday following the shocking news of a big writedown and an accounting probe by the SEC . But nobody is feeling the pain of this Velveeta-esque meltdown more than the Oracle of Omaha.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is the biggest investor in Kraft Heinz. It owns nearly 326 million shares. Following the huge drop Friday, that stake was worth about $4.3 billion less than what it was on Thursday.

Buffett's partner on the Kraft Heinz deal, giant private equity firm 3G Capital, is getting hit hard too. The value of its investment plunged by about $3.5 billion.