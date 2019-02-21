What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Johnson & Johnson shares fall after subpoenas are revealed
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) revealed in a regulatory filing that it had received subpoenas from the US government about allegations that it knew for decades that asbestos was in its baby powder.
Shares fell 2% in premarket trading.
"The Company is cooperating with these government inquiries and will be producing documents in response," the conglomerate said in the filing.
Nike shares slip after star player's injury
A pair of Nike (NKE) shoes were in the national spotlight last night — all for the wrong reasons.
Duke freshman athlete Zion Williamson was injured after his Nike shoe tore apart less than a minute into a basketball game. Shares of the company are declining nearly 2% following the incident that went viral.
Nike said in a statement it was "obviously concerned." It continued:
What's driving markets now
Some stocks we're watching this morning:
- Barclays (BCS) jumped 3.6% after the UK bank reported earnings that matched analyst expectations and highlighted a strong performance from its trading business.
- Lenovo (LNVGF) spiked nearly 12% in Hong Kong after the Chinese tech company beat earnings expectations. Its smartphone business turned a profit for the first time since it acquired Motorola's mobile phone division five years ago.
- Shares in shipping giant Maersk (AMKAF) dropped nearly 10% after the company warned that its 2019 earnings wouldn't meet expectations. Investors have been watching to see how the Danish company would be affected by the global economic slowdown, Brexit and the trade war between the US and China.
Markets check before the bell
US stock futures are pointing higher ahead of more trade talks between the US and China.
Top negotiators from the two countries are set to meet on Thursday in Washington, where they'll try to close gaps on issues including China's currency and market access for US companies.
President Trump has indicated that he is prepared to extend his self-imposed deadline if an agreement is close. If he doesn't, tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will go from 10% to 25% on March 2.