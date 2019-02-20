What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Setback for Walmart

Shares in UK supermarket chain Sainsbury's (JSNSF) have tanked 15% after British regulators voiced skepticism over its merger with Asda, which is owned by Walmart (WMT).
The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal could lead to higher prices and less choice for shoppers.
The watchdog also said it was worried about potential price hikes at gas stations owned by the two chains.
The findings are provisional, and the two companies will now have a chance to respond.
Sainsbury's said it was "surprised" by the findings, and vowed to continue to fight for the merger, which would result in the country's largest supermarket chain.


US stock futures are little changed as investors prepare for the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting today at 2 p.m. ET.
The central bank slammed brakes on its plan to raise interest rates twice in 2019 in January, suggesting it could be done with hikes for the time being.
The rapid turn in its strategy led to immediate speculation that the central bank is surrendering to pressure from Wall Street, after fears of an overly aggressive Fed helped send markets plummeting in November and December.
The minutes could give investors a bit more insight into the central bank's thinking.
