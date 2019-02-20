Government shutdown cost Southwest $60 million

Southwest (LUV) shares are sliding nearly 4% after a one-two punch of bad news.

The airline just said in a regulatory filing that last month's partial government shutdown would cost it roughly $60 million for the first quarter. That's well above the company's previous estimates of between $10 million to $15 million.

The Dallas-based airline also recently declared an "operational emergency." It was forced to cancel hundreds of flights since late last week because of mechanical problems with its fleet.

The carrier cancelled roughly 4% of its flights yesterday and 10% of its flights are cancelled today, according to FlightAware.

The stock is still up more than 20% year-to-date.