What's moving markets today: February 19, 2020
Tesla's other business is boosting its stock
Piper Sandler raised its price target for Tesla to $928 Wednesday. The analyst firm notes that Tesla's car business is doing well, but its solar and battery business could be a driver lifting shares going forward.
Tesla's shares are up about 6% on the note.
Quick check on the markets...
US stock futures are higher after the Dow finished Tuesday down more than 160 points.
Markets in Europe gained in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5%, but the Shanghai Composite declined 0.3%.
Worry about the first quarter but keep calm about 2020
Coronavirus could take a bite out of corporate earnings. But analysts maintain that their anxiety is limited to the first quarter, and most 2020 forecasts don't look totally out of whack.
"This could be a very short-lived one quarter blip," JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told CNN Business.
But Apple's problems could keep investors on edge, especially given Big Tech's outsize role in delivering earnings wins. Profit at US companies would have dropped by 7.5% last year without Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Facebook, Societe Generale's Andrew Lapthorne wrote in a note to clients this week.