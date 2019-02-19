US stock futures are slightly lower this morning.

Walmart (WMT) is set to release earnings, and investors will be watching closely to see if the world's largest retailer managed to avoid the slowdown some of its competitors faced during the crucial holiday quarter.

The company increased its full year guidance when it reported earnings for the third quarter of 2018 in November.

But the mood in the retail industry has darkened considerably since then.

Core retail sales dropped 1.7% in December — the most in nearly twenty years — as American shoppers started to worry about their wallets amid market turmoil and the longest government shutdown in US history.

Yet Walmart stock has gained over 7% so far this year to trade near $100.

The company will report before markets open in New York today. Stay tuned here for live updates.