What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are slightly lower this morning.
Walmart (WMT) is set to release earnings, and investors will be watching closely to see if the world's largest retailer managed to avoid the slowdown some of its competitors faced during the crucial holiday quarter.
The company increased its full year guidance when it reported earnings for the third quarter of 2018 in November.
But the mood in the retail industry has darkened considerably since then.
Core retail sales dropped 1.7% in December — the most in nearly twenty years — as American shoppers started to worry about their wallets amid market turmoil and the longest government shutdown in US history.
Yet Walmart stock has gained over 7% so far this year to trade near $100.
The company will report before markets open in New York today. Stay tuned here for live updates.
HSBC disappoints
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Shares in HSBC (HSBC) dropped more than 2% in Hong Kong after the bank reported earnings that were below analyst expectations.
The bank's statement highlighted worries that global economic growth could slow further. HSBC said it faced "more challenging market conditions at the end of the year and a weaker global economic outlook."
HSBC also warned about Britain's looming exit from the European Union, saying that "many" of its UK customers are "understandably cautious about the immediate future" because of the uncertainty around Brexit.